South Africa: Limpopo Trio to Appear in Court

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the three were arrested on Sunday at Phokoane village in Nebo policing area in Limpopo.

"The arrests follow an incident in which members of Nebo and Jane Furse Tracking Team spotted a suspicious vehicle, a white Toyota, while tracing wanted suspects in the area.

The police then approached the vehicle with four occupants and called for backup.

"The suspects suddenly fired shots at the police. The police retaliated, and two of the suspects were shot. One died at the scene, and the second suspect was transported to a local hospital with injuries and the two other suspects were arrested."

Preliminary investigations revealed that the said vehicle that was driven by the suspects was reportedly hijacked.

The Provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest.