Zimbabwe: Airforce Helicopter Crashes On Takeoff From Mnangagwa's Birthday Event

A HELICOPTER belonging to the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) crashed shortly after takeoff at Masvingo Airport during a significant day for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday and the launch of Munhumutapa Day.

The festivities took place at the Great Zimbabwe monuments, marking the inaugural celebration of the national event in his honour.

The helicopter was enroute to Harare when it plunged shortly after departing. Fortunately, initial reports indicate that it only carried crew members, with one person sustaining minor injuries but there were no fatalities.

The crash scene is Masvingo airport, which usually caters for small chartered and military aircraft, located three kilometres east of the ancient city.

Contrary to some reports, Mnangagwa had already left by road for Bikita, where he visited his late father's grave. The chopper was meant to collect him on his way back to Harare.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga was not aboard the helicopter and did not attend the birthday event, while Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who was present at the celebrations, was also not on the flight.

Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary of the Information Ministry, commented on the incident on social media, confirming that there were no fatalities.

"There was an aviation incident involving one of the Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today. Thankfully there were no casualties.

He said aviation experts are conducting a probe into the incident.

"Civil Aviation Authorities are investigating and their findings will be shared with the nation when they become available," said Mangwana.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as authorities continue to assess the situation.

The ill-fated aircraft was meant to transport VIPs from Masvingo to Harare after Mnangagwa's birthday jaunt organised by the Zanu PF Youth League.

Zimbabwe has had aviation accidents in recent years.

In April 2021, three crew members and a child were killed after a Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house near Harare.

Two pilots, a technician and the child died in the training flight crash in Arcturus village, 30km east of the capital.

In April 2022, another AFZ helicopter went down in Mhondoro near Chibhero Agricultural College.

Two months later during the same year, another chopper, an Mi-35 helicopter gunship, with five aircraft technicians on board crash-landed near oil expresser Surface Wilmar in Chitungwiza.