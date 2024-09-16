Uganda: Bunyoro Kingdom Subjects Call for Dialogue

Hoima, Uganda — Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom subjects are calling for dialogue between the Babiito, the ruling clan of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and the Prime Minister Andrew Byakugata.

On September 2, the Babiito, the ruling clan fired Byakutaga, and appointed a new cabinet.

In a letter, Eng. Fred Rucunya Mugenyi, the Chief Prince (Okwiri) of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, the Okwiri replaced Byakutaga with Dr. Baltazar Kyamanywa Kasirivu Atwooki as the new interim prime minister of the Kingdom.

In the new appointment, Owek. Kuganza Miganda was named as the interim speaker of the Orukurato, doubling as the Chairperson of the Clans Consultative Council.

Other appointments included Owek. John Apollo Rwemparo as the first deputy interim prime minister and minister of tourism, land, and natural resources, Owek. Stephen Mukitale as the second Deputy Interim Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Gas, Daphine Kabatalesa as the Interim Minister of Palace Affairs and PA to the Queen Mother (Omugo), and John Williams Byakagaba as the Interim Minister of Finance and Planning.

Additionally, Francis Ssewante was appointed as the Interim Minister of Culture, Charlis Ochaki Nyabwongo as Interim Minister of General Duties and Disaster Preparedness, Simon Kinene as Interim Minister of Production, and Lenox Barongo Mugume as Interim Minister of Restitution and Reparations.

Annet Byaruhanga was appointed as Interim Minister of Gender and Community Development, Johnbosco Bukya as Interim Minister of Mineral Resources, Jackson Wabyona as Interim Minister of Education, James Kisoro Isagara as Interim Minister of External Relations, Farouk Alinaitwe as Interim Minister of Youth Skilling, and Owek. Daudi Cwa as Interim Minister of Investment, among others.

The decision to appoint the new interim cabinet came after an emergency meeting held by the Babiito clan on September 1 which issued a one-week ultimatum for Byakutaga to vacate his office, alleging that his tenure was illegal.

The Babiito clan was dissatisfied with the Royal Commission's decision in July to extend Byakutaga's term by one year.

Rucunya criticized the extension as unlawful, asserting that the authority to manage kingdom affairs when the Omukama is unable to do so lies with him, not the Royal Commission.

Byakutaga's original term expired in October 2023 and was extended until June 30, 2024. Despite this extension, the Babiito clan's directive for his immediate departure has led to the current dispute.

On September 4, Byakutaga broke silence on the establishment of the new interim cabinet vowing not to vacate office stating that the new interim cabinet appointed by the Babiito clan is illegal.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN) then, Byakutaga firmly stated that he would not leave office.

He acknowledged the authority of the Okwiri but disputed the legitimacy of the document confirming the new interim cabinet, asserting that only the Omukama, Dr. Solomon Gafubusa Rukirabasaija Agutamba Iguru I, has the power to appoint or dismiss kingdom officials. Byakutaga categorically stated that he was consulting with his legal team to determine the appropriate response to the new interim cabinet, which he argues was established unlawfully.

Kingdom subjects have demanded for dialogue between the Babiito and the prime minister for sanity to return in the Kingdom.

According to the subjects, it is shameful for leadership in the Kingdom to engage in useless fights instead of championing development agenda.

Robert Gard Tumusiime, one of the Kingdom subjects from Kisegu village, Kiryanga sub county in the Kagadi district states that, the royal commission should initiate dialogue between the Babiito and Byakutaga for peace to return in the Kingdom explaining that, it is shameful to see the leadership of the Kingdom fighting amongst themselves.

Patrick Musinguzi, a resident of Kigorobya town council in Hoima district states that, the current fights have distorted and destroyed the dignity and image of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom locally and internationally explaining that, the concerned authorities should intervene so that the situation does escalate anymore.

Peter Mayanja, a resident of Kibaati cell in Hoima city wonders why some of the Kingdom officials have adamantly refused to vacate offices yet their term of office expired long ago. He says, such individuals are the ones causing endless confusion in the Kingdom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wilberforce Mukonyezi from Buliisa district states that, the relevant stakeholders and opinion leaders should immediately intervene to ensure that both parties are reconciled for sanity to return in the Kingdom noting that, the current state of affairs in the Kingdom is appalling and shameful.

Byakutaga's original term expired in October 2023 and was extended until June 30, 2024.

Despite this extension, the Babiito clan's directive for his immediate departure has led to the current dispute.

The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has faced a year without a functioning parliament and cabinet ministers due to Omukama's illness.

Byakutaga was first appointed Prime Minister on January 15, 2018, by Omukama Solomon Gafubusa Rukirabasaija Agutamba Iguru I.

In January 2022, Byakutaga was suspended by the Babiito clan over allegations of mismanagement and other accusations, but the Royal Commission reinstated him, affirming the Omukama's sole authority over such matters.