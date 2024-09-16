Uganda: Museveni - I Thank Everyone for Showering Me With Birthday Wishes

16 September 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has thanked Ugandans for his birthday messages, saying the celebrations are however not his alone, as he was assisted in his struggles to improve the country by several groups and individuals.

"The celebrations were not only for Museveni because I didn't do all this on my own. We are celebrating the struggle for the people of Uganda, in which I have been very active, but the success is for all of us," Museveni said on X (former twitter).

The President expressed his gratitude to the members of Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) which was formed out of the National Resistance Army (NRA), "as well as to the brave children and grandchildren of these fighters, for coming together with us to work towards the liberation and betterment of Uganda."

"I am grateful for the gift of life and the past 80 years I have lived. I thank my parents for raising me and Maama Janet for blessing me with a large and loving family. I thank the Africans, such as Mwalimu Nyerere, Samora Machel."

He added that, "Yesterday, I noticed an improvement in housing. Now, we must tackle the issue of free education. No child should be paying a fee in govt primary and secondary schools . We shall deal with this."

My appealed to people in greater Luwero to hold their leaders accountable for service delivery.

"We are also going to rehabilitate some of the roads; Masulita-Luwero, Kiwoko-Butalangu, Butalangu-Kapeeka-Nakwaya etc. I will visit the area soon and engage with the Wananchi."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.