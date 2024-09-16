Uganda: Museveni - I Thank Everyone for Showering Me With Birthday Wishes

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has thanked Ugandans for his birthday messages, saying the celebrations are however not his alone, as he was assisted in his struggles to improve the country by several groups and individuals.

"The celebrations were not only for Museveni because I didn't do all this on my own. We are celebrating the struggle for the people of Uganda, in which I have been very active, but the success is for all of us," Museveni said on X (former twitter).

The President expressed his gratitude to the members of Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) which was formed out of the National Resistance Army (NRA), "as well as to the brave children and grandchildren of these fighters, for coming together with us to work towards the liberation and betterment of Uganda."

"I am grateful for the gift of life and the past 80 years I have lived. I thank my parents for raising me and Maama Janet for blessing me with a large and loving family. I thank the Africans, such as Mwalimu Nyerere, Samora Machel."

He added that, "Yesterday, I noticed an improvement in housing. Now, we must tackle the issue of free education. No child should be paying a fee in govt primary and secondary schools . We shall deal with this."

My appealed to people in greater Luwero to hold their leaders accountable for service delivery.

"We are also going to rehabilitate some of the roads; Masulita-Luwero, Kiwoko-Butalangu, Butalangu-Kapeeka-Nakwaya etc. I will visit the area soon and engage with the Wananchi."