Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Says Operations Uninterrupted Despite Impending Doctors Strike

16 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Nairobi hospital says its operations are going on smoothly even as it dismissed reports of an impending strike by doctors who had stated that there will be no patient admissions from today.

In a statement, the institution urged its partners and stakeholders to ignore reports about the industrial action.

In a notice through the Admitting Staff Association, the doctors said they will not make new admissions.

While issuing the strike notice, the doctors, however, said that they will attend to patients in the wards, their private clinics and emergency cases only.

According to the doctors, the strike is part of their efforts to force the Nairobi Hospital Board of Management to resign.

