Kenya: What Awaits MPs As They Resume Sittings Tomorrow

Nairobi — Full in-tray awaits Members of Parliament as they resume sittings tomorrow after a three-week recess including the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and legal framework on consolidating all education bursaries.

The National Assembly and Senate are scheduled to resume normal business tomorrow afternoon with the reconstitution of the electoral body set to form top of the agenda.

As the National Assembly resumes on Tuesday after a month-long recess, Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for the urgent reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wetangula emphasized the need to address the electoral body's reconstitution swiftly, citing delays in boundary reviews and pending by-elections as key concerns. "We cannot afford further delays on boundary reviews or pending by-elections in our wards and constituencies," Wetangula stated.

"I urge those obstructing this process to reconsider their stance and allow the country to move forward," he said.

The parliamentary process for selecting new IEBC members has stalled following a tribunal court's order preventing Parliament from forwarding any names to President William Ruto.

This order was issued after the Azimio la Umoja coalition sought to alter the original list of nominees, removing Augustus Muli and proposing Koki Muli instead.

Speaker Wetangula also called on the Chief Justice to expedite court cases related to the IEBC, urging that they be resolved promptly to avoid further disruptions. "I want to encourage those making challenges in court to rethink their actions and allow this process to proceed," Wetangula added.

The IEBC reconstitution panel will consist of nine members, with nominees already submitted from various bodies, including the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya and the National Muslim Leaders Forum. However, the Law Society of Kenya and the Parliamentary Service Commission have yet to reveal their nominees.

The reconstitution of the IEBC is crucial following the retirement of Chairman Wafula Chebukati and other commissioners, as well as the removal of several others who had contested the 2022 Presidential election results.

Consolidation of bursaries

The house will also consider the formulation of a legal framework to consolidate all education funds and bursaries

The effort to consolidate these funds has already begun, following a request from the Speaker to the Executive, urging the development of a comprehensive policy on the issue.

The proposed reforms aim to bring together the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) alongside other bursaries and scholarships managed by both national and county-level politicians.

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the need to consolidate bursary funds, arguing that a unified fund under the Ministry of Education would streamline the process and better serve needy students.

"We will be dealing with the need of consolidating bursaries particularly management of our public bursaries. I would want to see a situation where all the resources disbursed through many channels are consolidated and managed properly," he noted.

The proposal comes amidst widespread concerns that political figures, including governors, MPs through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF), Woman Representatives via the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and MCAs at the ward level, are using these funds to reward supporters, sometimes at the expense of genuinely needy students.

Discussions about centralizing education bursaries have gained momentum, with some stakeholders proposing that the Ministry of Education take charge of all bursaries for post-primary learners, amid claims that legislators exploit the funds for political gain.

Kanja's approval

Also, on the in-tray for MPs is the debate on the consideration of Douglas Kanja as Police Inspector General as the National Assembly is expected to on Wednesday consider the report of the joint committee of National Assembly Administration and Internal Security and that of the Senate Internal Security, Defence and Foreign Relations.

The joint committee vetted and approved Kanja in the report that has already been tabled and approved by senators when the National Assembly had gone on recess.

Kanja will be sworn into office once the National Assembly approves him for the position which fell vacant after the former Inspector General Japhet Koome resigned.

This is following criticism of the Former Inspector General conduct during recent antigovernment demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed.

President William Ruto on July 25 nominated Kanja as the new Inspector General of Police who initially had taken over the said position as acting IG when Koome resigned.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli has since been the acting as the Inspector General.

