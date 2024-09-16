Mauritius: Wooton Flyover Becomes Operational As From Today

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranath Sharma Hureeram, inaugurated, this morning, the Wooton flyover, marking the first phase of the Grade Separated Junction project aimed at enhancing traffic flow across the regions.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo; Parliamentary Private Secretaries, Mr Soobeersingh Dhunoo and Mr Serge Gilbert Bablee; and representatives from the Road Development Authority (RDA).

The flyover, which is operational from today, will accommodate all motorway traffic traveling both southbound and northbound. By the end of October, Phase two, featuring the roundabout, will be completed, allowing vehicles from Curepipe and Quartier Militaire to join the motorway heading north or south.

In a statement, Minister Hureeram announced that the project, to the tune of some Rs 388 million, aims to alleviate traffic congestion at the main entrance to Curepipe and improve access to the motorway for vehicles from Curepipe, Quartier Militaire, and surrounding areas. He conveyed his satisfaction with the completion of the flyover, which will now redirect traffic from the roundabout onto the flyover, thereby facilitating the start of Phase two, which involves constructing the lower section and improving connectivity between Quartier Militaire and Curepipe.

Moreover, Mr Hureeram pointed out that the flyover, spanning 1 kilometre, is the longest in Mauritius to date and is expected to significantly reduce traffic jams, particularly during peak hours when around 4,000 vehicles previously converged on the roundabout. This project is part of a larger infrastructural development effort in Mauritius, including ongoing roadworks to enhance travel to Curepipe and proposed dualing options to further improve traffic flow in Quartier Militaire, he added.

As for Minister Ganoo, he stressed that the high quality of road infrastructure in Mauritius indicates substantial development, stating that recent advancements, driven by the Ministry of National Infrastructure and Community Development and the RDA, have greatly contributed to this progress. He further highlighted the negative effects of traffic congestion and stressed the urgent need for continuous upgrades to address these issues.