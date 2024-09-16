Rwanda: Six Foreign-Based Players Rwanda Should Take to 2024 Cecafa U20

The stars of the future are made today and Rwanda will be hoping to go all out in the 2024 CECAFA U20 Cup in Tanzania not only to win the trophy but to also battle for a qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rwanda find themselves in Group A along with hosts Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, and Djibouti. It is undoubtedly a tough group as all these countries have started picking up in youth football.

It is from U20 competitions where top players who take world football by storm in the future are churned out. In Africa, the likes of Michael Essien, Andre Ayew, Haruna Niyonzima, Benedict McCarthy and John Mikel Obi to mention just a few made headlines through the U20 continental tournaments.

This also offers the perfect platform for countries to get players born abroad and integrate them into their system so that they can develop and progress to the senior teams.

Times Sport takes a look at six foreign-based Rwandan players who could make an impact in Rwanda U20 team if invited for the CECAFA tournament due in Dar es Salaam from October 6-20.

Hakim Sahabo (Standard Liege, Belgium)

Sahabo may have earned 6 international caps at senior level but, at 19, he is also eligible to play for the U20 team.

Sahabo plays top level football from a top league. The Standard Liege midfielder has got experience and he qualifies to lead the U20 national team in Tanzania if selected.

Collins Kagame (Oldham Athletic, England)

The 18-year-old offensive midfielder was one of the key players for the U19 side of English outfit Oldham Athletics, scoring 8 goals in the 2023/24 youth league.

Kagame has physique and an eye for goal; he is also strong on the ball. Sometimes he even plays as a number 9.

He is a young chap with a good future ahead of him. Wooing him to join Rwanda's U20 team would be ideal to land his services in the senior level as well before England grabs him when he becomes a star.

Yves Muhire Buhake (Norild IL, Norway)

He is the younger brother of Amavubi goalkeeper Clement Twizerimana Buhake. He plays as a striker for Norwegian fourth tier side Norild IL

Buhake, 17, was promoted to the senior team in June after impressing his coaches in the preseason. A natural number 9, he has pace, power, physique and an eye for goal. He could play a key role in the U20 side and eventually progress to Amavubi's senior team in the next few years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moise Nshimiyimana (ESPA, Finland)

Nshimiyimana,18, was born in Finland to Rwandan parents. He plies his trade at ESPA U19.

He is a tireless central midfielder, cast in the mood of Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana.

Nshimiyimana would be ideal for Rwanda U20 in their quest to qualify for both the CAF U20 AFCON and the world cup if the coaches call him up.

Thierry Musabyimana (Free agent)

Musabyimana was released by French side Le Havre this summer and he is yet to sign for any team.

The 19-year-old striker was recently invited by Amavubi coach Torsten Spittler in November 2023 to train with the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Born in France, Musabyimana already has a feeling of playing for Rwanda at international football of Amavubi and leading the U20 team's attack won't be a problem for him.

Victor Bizimana (FC Sion, Switzerland)

Born in Switzerland on January 29, 2007, Bizimana plays for the U19 side of FC Sion as a winger.

He has been tipped for success as he is among top prospects in the FC Sion youth team.

Bizimana is eligible to play for Rwanda and Switzerland but he is uncapped by either country at international level. Playing for Rwanda at U20 level could also help the Rwanda FA to lure him to play for Rwanda at senior level.