Kenya: Mawingu Expands Affordable Internet Services to Mandera

Nairobi — Rural internet service provider (ISP) Mawingu has expanded its internet service to Mandera County, providing locals affordable broadband.

This now brings its total connected counties to 30, serving 19,500 home and business customers.

"Mawingu marks yet another milestone towards our long-term vision of making meaningful connectivity accessible to more Kenyans at very competitive price points, comparative to other service providers, by building sustainable, flexible infrastructure in underserved regions," Mawingu Chief Executive Officer Farouk RAMJI said.

Likewise, Mawingu has enhanced network coverage in Garissa County with an investment in fiber delivery infrastructure.

The ISP also plans to lay more than 30 kilometers of fiber to improve connectivity experience in the county.

"Our progressive expansion into more counties across Kenya with a focus on providing meaningful Internet to these unserved and underserved areas has been largely informed by key learnings and strategic insights," RAMJI adds.

"Mawingu remains committed to going the extra mile to truly meet our customers at their connectivity point of need. To this end, we are firmly focused on expediting our mid-term growth strategy of expanding our connectivity to additional counties across Kenya."

In the mid-last year, Mawingu raised Sh1.12 billion from investors to expand affordable broadband coverage across the country.