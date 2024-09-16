Africa: World Cancer Congress Press Conference to Reveal New Global Cancer Data, Highlight Progress and Patient Experience

16 September 2024
Union for International Cancer Control (Switzerland)
press release

Global health event will focus on equity, quality of life, risk factors, and advancements in prevention, treatment, and care.

Over 1,800 scientists, public health officials, civil society representatives, and cancer control experts from 118 countries are expected to attend the World Cancer Congress, convened by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, 17-19 September.

Media are invited to attend the hybrid Official Press Conference at UICC's World Cancer Congress. The event will feature the release by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of inaugural global data on paternal cancer orphans (preliminary findings); a first-of-its-kind study on the socioeconomic burden of ovarian cancer across 11 countries by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition; and new data on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference and the Congress will also touch upon advances in cancer prevention and treatment, notably the use of AI, the latest research and initiatives in global cancer care, the socioeconomic determinants of health, and the patient experience.

What: World Cancer Congress Official Press Conference

When:  Tuesday 17 September,  13:20 CEST  ( Find your time here )

Where:  Zoom webinar .  Register here for the press conference  to attend virtually . A recording of the press conference will be available after the event.

Who:

  • Prof. Jeff Dunn AO,  President of UICC
  • Valerie McCormack,  Deputy Branch Head, Environment and Lifestyle Epidemiology, IARC, and co-author of "Paternal orphans due to cancer in 2020: The first estimates worldwide."
  • Clara MacKay,  CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, presented "The socioeconomic burden of ovarian cancer in 11 countries: a cost- of-illness study."
  • Isabelle Soerjomataram,  Deputy Head, Cancer Surveillance Branch, IARC, and co-author of "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer diagnosis and stage."
  • Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala,  Breast cancer survivor and Founder of I Can Serve; Philippine broadcast journalist and documentary filmmaker.  
