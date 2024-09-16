press release

Global health event will focus on equity, quality of life, risk factors, and advancements in prevention, treatment, and care.

Over 1,800 scientists, public health officials, civil society representatives, and cancer control experts from 118 countries are expected to attend the World Cancer Congress, convened by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, 17-19 September.

Media are invited to attend the hybrid Official Press Conference at UICC's World Cancer Congress. The event will feature the release by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of inaugural global data on paternal cancer orphans (preliminary findings); a first-of-its-kind study on the socioeconomic burden of ovarian cancer across 11 countries by the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition; and new data on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference and the Congress will also touch upon advances in cancer prevention and treatment, notably the use of AI, the latest research and initiatives in global cancer care, the socioeconomic determinants of health, and the patient experience.

What: World Cancer Congress Official Press Conference

When: Tuesday 17 September, 13:20 CEST ( Find your time here )

Where: Zoom webinar . Register here for the press conference to attend virtually . A recording of the press conference will be available after the event.

Who: