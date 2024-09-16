Tanzania: Minister Warns Against Dubious Land, Plot Deals in Zanzibar

Zanzibar Minister for Land and Housing Development, Rahma Kassim Ali, has warned residents and investors to be wary of fraudulent land deals proliferating on the island.

Amid a surge in unauthorised brokers and brokerage firms, the minister emphasised that only the Zanzibar Commission for Lands (ZCL) is authorised to handle land-related matters.

"Our investigation has revealed that some individuals and companies have been involved in selling land in various areas, especially those with potential for investment, without following proper procedures.

They must stop these dubious land deals or face prosecution and penalties," Ms Ali declared.

She emphasised that the Zanzibar Commission for Lands (ZCL) is the only authorised public institution responsible for managing land-related matters.

No individual, group, or company, including brokers, has any agreement with the ministry to sell or lease land.

Accompanied by ZCL Executive Secretary Mr Mussa Kombo and other senior officials from the ministry, the Minister highlighted that violations of land regulations and the illegal sale of unsurveyed land have led to ongoing conflicts, particularly in the coastal areas of Unguja and Pemba Islands.

Ms Ali stressed that the first step in purchasing land in Zanzibar is to conduct a thorough search of the land registry to ensure that the land is free of encumbrances or legal disputes.

"This can only be done by visiting the ZCL and requesting a search and approval for the land in question," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister expressed concern over the proliferation of online brokers and brokerage firms, many of which use social media platforms.

She warned that these entities pose a threat to land security, fuel land disputes and hinder the government's ability to implement the land master plan.

"We remain vigilant and urge the public to adhere to land regulations and laws. Any person or firm found guilty of illegal land transactions risks fines ranging from 500,000/- to 2m/-, imprisonment for up to six months, or both," Ms Ali cautioned.

While various advertisements for land sales can be found on platforms such as Planet Zanzibar, Africa Luxury, Mayor & Co Real Estate, Hata.co.tz, Jiji.co.tz, Zaneda Properties and RE/ MaX Tanzania, the Minister clarified, "The Ministry has no agreements with any of these platforms.

They might be operating under different regulations, possibly directly with ZIPA."

Minister Ali urged the public and potential investors to familiarise themselves with the correct procedures for purchasing or leasing land in Zanzibar to avoid legal complications and potential losses associated with unlicensed brokers.

Additionally, the Minister reminded Zanzibaris and investors holding land permits for three acres or more to develop their properties.

"Holding land for two consecutive years without development is against regulations and may result in the revocation of permits," she added.