Uganda: 239 School Children Involved in Accidents in First Half of 2024 - Report

This follows alarming statistics showing that 239 school-going children, aged 5 to 18, were involved in road accidents during the first half of 2024.

As the third school term begins today, police have issued a stern warning to parents, teachers, and motorists, urging them to exercise extra caution on the roads.

This follows alarming statistics showing that 239 school-going children, aged 5 to 18, were involved in road accidents during the first half of 2024.

With an anticipated rise in traffic, police are calling for patience and responsible driving, particularly near pedestrian crossings frequented by students.

During a news briefing this morning, SP Michael Kananura, Traffic Police spokesperson, appealed to motorists to maintain discipline and follow traffic guidelines.

He specifically advised against driving on road shoulders and emphasized the importance of complying with traffic officers' directions.

"We urge all road users to exercise caution and follow essential road safety tips. Motorists must adhere to traffic rules and allow pedestrians to cross safely," Mr Kananura said.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to accompany their children, especially on busy roads. Additionally, students should use licensed vehicles with checkered bands and avoid tinted or unfamiliar vehicles.

Mr Kananura stressed the need for increased vigilance among education stakeholders and the public. With students across the country returning to school, road safety is being emphasized as a critical priority.

"We are urging drivers to be mindful of school zones, avoid speeding, and strictly adhere to traffic regulations," Kananura added.

Kananura further revealed that between September 8th and 14th, 61 traffic-related deaths were recorded, including 24 pedestrians, 17 boda boda riders, nine passengers, five motor vehicle drivers, and two other road users, while 308 were injured.

Overtaking accounted for 37% of the fatalities, while overspeeding contributed to 22%.

The police have promised heightened enforcement of traffic laws near schools and along major highways to prevent further incidents.