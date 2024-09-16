Africa: Special Press Briefing On the Mpox Outbreak and Other Health Emergencies in Africa

press release

INVITATION TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE MEDIA

WHAT: Weekly engagement with the media to provide updates on the Mpox outbreak situation in DRC and other affected Member States. Africa CDC Director General, H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, will share the latest insights and urgent actions being taken to combat the outbreak.

WHEN: Thursday, 19th September 2024

TIME: 16:00hrs - 17:00hrs | Eastern Africa Time (GMT+3)

15:00hrs - 16:00hrs | Southern Africa Time (GMT+2)

14:00hrs - 15:00hrs | Central Africa Countries (GMT+1)

WHERE: Virtually, via zoom link below:

https://africacdc-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rjPCvd3xTcSepyefXl_PzQ

SPEAKER: H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC

MODERATOR: Ms. Margaret Muigai Edwin, Director of Communication & Public Information, Africa CDC

LANGUAGES: The briefing will be available in English and French through interpretation.

Media Q&A: Journalists may submit questions to Africa CDC during the briefing by sending their full name and the name of their media organization to WhatsApp at (+251 945 502 310). Journalists can also ask questions live via Zoom.

You can also follow the briefing using the link below:

Live stream: https://bit.ly/3ZkKRyG

Media inquiries:

Margaret Muigai Edwin, Director of Communication & Public Information Directorate: Africa CDC | Tel: +255 742 635 592 | Email: edwinm@africacdc.org

