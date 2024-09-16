Africa: Zamalek and RS Berkane Begin Strongly in TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup

14 September 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup kicked off with exciting matches on Saturday, 14th September.

Defending champions Zamalek and last year's runners-up RS Berkane both earned crucial away victories to set up promising second-leg ties.

Zamalek Clinches Narrow Win Against Kenya Police FC

Egyptian giants and reigning champions Zamalek secured a 1-0 victory against Kenya Police FC in Nairobi. The solitary goal in the match allows the Cairo-based team to return home with a slim but vital advantage.

Zamalek will now prepare for the return leg in Egypt, where they will look to continue their journey toward defending their title in Africa's second-tier club competition.

RS Berkane Impresses with Convincing Win in Benin

Meanwhile, Morocco's RS Berkane, two-time Confederation Cup winners, recorded an impressive 2-0 victory away against Benin's Dadji FC. The Moroccans dominated the game and showcased their intent to once again challenge for the title.

Berkane's solid performance leaves them in a commanding position heading into the second leg, with a comfortable lead as they prepare to host the return fixture.

Late Goal Secures Win for Stade Tunisien Against USM Alger

In Tunisia, Stade Tunisien earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over USM Alger, with the decisive goal coming late in the match held at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades. The narrow victory gives Stade Tunisien a slight edge as they head into the second leg in Algiers next week.

Other Results from Saturday's Matches

Liberia's Pinecessville secured a narrow 1-0 win at home against Stade Malien, while Angola's Lunda Sol earned the same scoreline in their clash with South Africa's Sekhukhune United. Mozambican club Black Bulls also claimed a 1-0 victory over AS Otoho.

Sunday's Key Fixtures

The first leg of the preliminary round will conclude on Sunday, 15th September, with six highly anticipated matches. Among them, Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas will travel to face Club KARA, while Libya's Al Ahli will host Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Results from Friday, September 13:

  • Nsutreman 0-2 CS Constantine
  • Star Volante 0-0 Enyimba
  • Racing Abidjan 0-0 Graf de Dakar
  • Stellenbosch 2-0 Vita Club

Results from Saturday, September 14:

  • Kenya Police FC 0-1 Zamalek (Egypt)
  • Black Bulls 1-0 AS Otoho
  • Lunda Sol 1-0 Sekhukhune United
  • Dadji FC 0-2 RS Berkane
  • Pinecessville 1-0 Stade Malien
  • Stade Tunisien 1-0 USM Alger

Sunday, September 15 Fixtures:

  • 14:00: Orapa United vs Dynamos
  • 15:00: Rekenzo FC vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
  • 15:00: Onze Bravos vs Saint Eloi Lupopo
  • 16:00: Club KARA vs ASEC Mimosas
  • 17:00: Al Ahli Benghazi vs Simba SC
  • 17:00: Al Hilal Benghazi vs Al Masry (Egypt)

