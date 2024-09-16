Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Visits CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 Proposed Stadiums in Nairobi, Kenya

16 September 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") President Dr. Patrice Motsepe on Sunday visited some of the venues proposed to host the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 in Nairobi, Kenya.

CAF President Dr Motsepe was joined by Kenya Minister of Sport, Kipchumba Murkomen and President of Kenya Federation, Nick Mwendwa.

They visited Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium and Talanta Stadium.

Dr Motsepe will brief the media on Monday, 16 September at 13h00 local time (10h00 GMT) during a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya on a number of things including but not limited; CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship and up-coming CAF events.

