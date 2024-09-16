Malawi: Government Requires Over $60m to Implement National Framework for Water and Climate Services

16 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Government has disclosed that it requires over $60 million to effectively implement the National Framework for Water and Climate Services (NFWCS) from 2024 to 2029.

Principal Secretary for Natural Resources and Climate Change, Yusuf Mkungula made the remarks in Lilongwe during the launch of the 2024-2029 National Framework for Water and Climate services.

"We require adequate funding to turn our vision into reality. Government will lead the way as a primary source of funding through our ministries," he said.

Mkungula further said the initiative reflects unwavering resolve to prioritize climate and water services

He called all stakeholders to support the initiative through various multilateral financial agreements.

Mkungula added that the establishment of the framework in Malawi represents a significant and courageous initiative aimed at bolstering the country's ability to withstand and adapt to various climate-relatwd challenges.

"This framework is designed to enhance the nation's resilience to climate risks thereby safeguarding both the environment and the well-being of citizens," he said.

Mkungula therefore anticipated that through the successful implementation of the framework, Malawi will experience a transformative impact on its economic and social development.

However the framework aims to facilitate risk mitigation strategies that prevent potential climate-related disasters from occuring while also enhancing response mechanisms that can be activated in times of crisis.

Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CSONECC) Coordinator, Julius Ng'oma described the framework as an important tool to help the country deal with water and climate challenges.

"Climate change affect different sectors so having the framework in place and implement it will help mitigate the related risks like floods, dry spells, diseases and low food production," he said.

Ng'oma said as an agro-based economy, Malawi rely much on Agriculture as a critical sector, so the strategy will address effects that affect the food systems.

