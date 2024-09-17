Sudan: UNHCR Statement On Content Showing Misuse of Branded Relief Items in Sudan

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is aware of images circulating on various social media platforms which show a misuse of a UNHCR-branded tarpaulin in Sudan by military actors. While we cannot verify this content, it is important to note that regrettably UNHCR has experienced several instances of theft and looting of relief items in various locations in Sudan, as well as the misuse of the UNHCR brand on items sold by commercial suppliers.

While we are very concerned about aid being stolen, misdirected or not reaching displaced Sudanese women, men, and children, and refugees hosted in Sudan facing ongoing violence, famine and extremely difficult living conditions, the misuse of UNHCR-branded relief items by military actors also creates negative perceptions about the neutrality of humanitarian aid and puts our operations and staff at risk.

Globally, UNHCR provides assistance to people forced to flee and their host communities according to our mandate and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence, including in Sudan.

Nearly 18 months after the conflict began, UNHCR and partners remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure that the millions of Sudanese who have been forced to flee their homes, in neighboring countries and within the country, as well as refugees, are able to receive urgent and desperately needed life-saving assistance and protection. Incidents of misuse undermine our ability to do so.

Where cases of aid diversion, extortion or theft have occurred in Sudan, UNHCR has measures and procedures in place to report and address these issues with those involved, including within the U.N. common system.

We continue to urge all parties to the conflict to respect humanitarian principles and international humanitarian law and refrain from the seizure, diversion, delay, or misuse of humanitarian relief items.