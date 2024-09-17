Sudan Experts Weigh in On UK's New Special Envoy

London — The UK has appointed Richard Crowder as its Special Representative to Sudan, a critical move as the country continues to face a brutal conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The war, which has raged for over a year and a half, has claimed approximately 20,000 lives and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Crowder's appointment, on September 13, comes at a pivotal moment. A former Deputy Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Crowder succeeds Giles Lever as the Head of the British Office in Sudan.

His diplomatic background includes postings in Islamabad and Moscow, along with extensive experience in EU policy and economic strategy. Notably, he completed full-time Arabic language training between 2022 and 2024, enhancing his ability to engage with the region.

This decision follows intense debate in the House of Lords, where the escalating violence in Sudan was scrutinised, and calls for stronger UK involvement were made.

Under the recently elected Labour government, which came to power in July 2024, the appointment signals a shift in foreign policy aimed at addressing Sudan's instability.

In a video posted on his X account, the newly appointed Special Envoy highlighted the enduring ties between the UK and Sudan, with a particular tribute to the sacrifices made by Sudanese-heritage doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Diplomatic imperative'

Dr Ibrahim Taha Ayoub, a former Sudanese Foreign Minister, emphasised the significance of Britain's renewed engagement with Sudan. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Ayoub said the appointment reflects the UK's longstanding ties to Sudan.

"The UK's move signals its determination to press for peace and prevent further humanitarian disaster," he remarked, highlighting the widespread destruction, displacement, and famine caused by the war.

Ayoub added that Britain's proactive diplomacy, alongside efforts by the United States and the European Union, could be instrumental in pressuring the warring factions to engage in political dialogue.

Ba'ath Party

Despite growing international attention, some Sudanese leaders remain cautious. Dr Ahmed Babiker, a leader of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, warned that external forces might not resolve the conflict. "Stopping the war depends on the unity of anti-war forces within Sudan, not foreign intervention," Babiker stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed concern that international efforts have shifted from addressing the root causes of the war to merely delivering humanitarian aid, leaving Sudan vulnerable to external exploitation.

Babiker also warned of potential fragmentation, where different regions could fall under rival factions, deepening divisions and leading to the looting of state resources.

Famine

The ongoing famine in Sudan has embarrassed the international community, according to Dr Haider Badawi, a former spokesman for Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The famine is an international shame, and if left unchecked, it may compel the world to act more decisively," Badawi told Radio Dabanga. He did not rule out the possibility of international military intervention to stabilise the region.

Badawi also noted that the UK, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a historic player in Sudanese affairs, could play a crucial role in galvanising international action. Crowder's appointment, he argued, represents a key step in that direction.

As Sudan teeters on the brink of further collapse, Crowder's appointment is a significant diplomatic move. However, experts caution that the international community must not only provide humanitarian aid but also work towards a sustainable political solution that involves all Sudanese factions.