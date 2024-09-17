Zimbabwe: Courts Grants Jailed Ordinary Level Student Bail, Other Ccc Activists Remain in Detention

17 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

An Ordinary Level student, Nicole Chabata who is among the 65 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists arrested in June this year on allegations of unlawful gathering has been granted bail.

Chabata was granted US$50 bail by magistrate Collet Ncube with consent from the State.

Her release follows a public uproar over her continued detention at a time when she is about to sit for her final exams.

As part of her bail conditions, Chabata was ordered to continue to reside at her given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to report once a month at Epworth Police Station.

Chabata has missed over a month of schooling during the second term following her arrest.

The police allege that she was part of activists who gathered at Jameson Timba's residence where they later attacked police officers who arrested them.

A total of 12 suspects were acquitted at the close of the State's case and the remaining 66 including their interim leader, Timba await their bail ruling "possibly this Tuesday."

