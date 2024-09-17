South Africa: Court Postpones Decision On Hospital Security Guard Strike

Labour Court to rule on Friday over Golden Security guard strike at Heideveld Day Hospital in Cape Town

Security guards working for Golden Security in Cape Town will have to wait until this Friday for a court ruling on an interdict against them. The 28 security guards, who are stationed at the Heideveld Day Hospital, downed tools two weeks ago over salary disputes.

On 13 September, the Labour Court postponed a decision on finalising an interim interdict granted on 3 September.

The interdict restrains the striking guards "from participating in any disruptive and unlawful activities or actions that may compromise the functioning and operation of Heideveld Day Hospital", or assaulting, intimidating or threatening other employees, patients or staff.

During the hearing last Friday, advocate Bheki Msiza, representing the guards, told the court that the application for a final interdict should be dismissed with costs.

Golden Services attorney Lubabalo Ntsholo asked Acting Judge Tapiwa Gandidze for a postponement so that his client could get an affidavit signed.

The judge granted the postponement - to Friday, 20 September.

"All we want is money that is owed to us. There is no need for all of this," said Nkululeko Ngadlela, one of the guards. He says he is owed R2,149 by the security company.

"If they don't want us to work for them anymore, they must just pay us and we'll try and find other jobs. Most of us had to borrow money for transport to come here," said Ngadlela.

"Right now, we are sitting at home jobless while this whole thing plays out."