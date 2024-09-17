Rwanda: Nurses Trained to Handle GBV, Child Abuse Cases

To enhance nurses' skills in handling and preserving evidence for gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse cases, 96 nurses from 48 hospitals across the country convened in the City of Kigali for specialised training.

The training, a collaborative effort between Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), the Ministry of Health, Haguruka NGO, and Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI), is the second phase of the initiative under which the nurses will undergo a five-day training programme.

Over the last three years (2021-2024), Rwanda recorded a total of 26,637 gender-based violence cases, with 9,841 cases in 2021-2022, 9,807 cases in 2022-2023, and 6,989 cases in 2023-2024. During the same period, 15,497 child abuse cases were reported, including 5,143 cases in 2021-2022, 5,296 cases in 2022-2023, and 5,058 cases in 2023-2024.

Merab Mutoni, a Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Officer from Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), noted the importance of these trainings in enhancing the work nurses already do.

"These trainings will help nurses improve their ability to collect evidence properly so that it can be used by the appropriate institutions to address the issue. The purpose is to build on the knowledge we already have so we can do things better. The goal is to have all nurses operating at the same level so they can provide consistent support to those who seek help. We believe that with continued efforts like this, more people will come forward, as many still hide their experiences. It's crucial that victims know they can trust those who are here to help them," she added.

RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira said the goal of these trainings is to improve knowledge on how to preserve evidence in cases of GBV and child abuse.

"We believe these sessions will enhance their understanding as not everyone is familiar with the proper methods for handling such evidence," he said.

Murangira stressed the importance of nurses having this knowledge as they are often the first point of contact for victims.

"It's crucial that nurses know how to preserve evidence to ensure justice is served. Sometimes, victims unintentionally compromise the evidence, making investigations more difficult. In some cases, justice isn't served because there isn't enough proof. That's why these trainings are essential in the fight against sexual violence," he added.

He said there is a specific method for collecting and preserving evidence in GBV cases.

"This training will ensure that evidence is handled properly so it isn't dismissed in court. Nurses need to fully understand their role in combating GBV as part of their professional duties," Murangira added.

Murangira urged victims of GBV to act quickly after an assault.

"Victims should immediately go to an Isange center, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), or a police station. They should avoid changing clothes or washing their body to preserve the evidence," he said.

Adri Musabe, a nurse at Nyanza Hospital, noted the importance of the training, saying, "These campaigns add to the knowledge we already have. We often receive patients who have experienced sexual violence and trauma, including children. These campaigns will help us better understand how to preserve and collect evidence without compromising it."

Musabe also expressed a strong interest in learning more about the legal frameworks that protect victims.

Jean Damscene Nizeyimana, a nurse at Gisenyi Hospital in Rubavu District, addressed the ongoing issue of sexual violence in his community.

"The numbers show that these issues are still prevalent. When victims come to us, we take them to a safe space, talk to them, and encourage them to tell others who might be facing the same problem to seek help. We believe these training will provide us with the knowledge we need to reduce these numbers," he said.