Egypt: We Look Forward to Up Investments of EU's States in Egypt - Finance Minister

16 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said we are looking forward to scaling up investments of countries of the European Union (EU) in the Egyptian market.

The move is meant to capitalize on incentives offered by the Egyptian state related to the outcomes and goals on the ground as part of efforts exerted to set the stage for more competitive and sustainable investments, the minister added during his meeting with EU's Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger on Monday.

Kouchouk said that the EU is an important economic partner to Egypt and there are big opportunities to deepen joint cooperation to achieve mutual interests.

He further mentioned financial policies will be mainly contributing to managing hazards and creating chances for boosting the competition of our economy.

The first package of recent taxation facilitations reflects our determination to promote bridges of partnership and confidence with the local and foreign business community, according to him.

He underscored the necessity of the support of the private sector to compete in all investments and activities.

There will be no alternative to creating a suitable and friendly environment for investors, added Kouchouk.

