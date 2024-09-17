Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) has guaranteed that the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has been plagued by extreme violence carried out by Islamist terrorists, presents enough security conditions to hold the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October.

According to Alberto Sabe, CNE representative in Pemba, the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, who was speaking on Saturday at the end of a training session for technical staff, conditions are in place in order to hold the elections, even in those districts attacked by terrorists.

"We will have teams already formed that will travel to the southern, central and northern regions of Cabo Delgado, where they will replicate the content that was taught. We are prepared to work in all the districts of Cabo Delgado province. In other words, the conditions are right for elections to be held', he said, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique.'

On Friday, the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission in Mozambique also said that it will deploy a team to work in Cabo Delgado, despite the environment of insecurity that characterizes some parts of that province.

According to Sabe, the Mozambican defence and security forces (FDS), in coordination with the Rwandan armed forces, are working in order to ensure that the elections can be held in those areas plagued by terrorism, especially the districts of Quissanga, Muidumbe, Macomia and Mocímboa da Praia.