Mozambique: Attorney-General Challenges Anti-Corruption Body to Identify More Cases

Maputo — Mozambique's Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili, on Monday challenged the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) to identify more cases involving corruption in the country.

According to Buchili, who speaking in Maputo, at a ceremony in which she swore into office Glória da Conceição Adamo as the new director of the GCCC, corruption is one of the biggest challenges that Mozambique faces.

"This evil harms the essence of the rule of law, diverts resources that could be used for essential services and undermines the population's trust in leaders and institutions', she said.

Buchili explained that the work against corruption demands robust coordination between the GCCC and various other bodies, including the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) and the Mozambican Confederation of Business Associations (CTA).

Conceição Adamo, who used to be head of the Specialized Department for the Control of Legalityand chaired the PGR's Commission for the Receipt and Verification of Asset Declarations, replaced Ana Maria Gemo, who chaired the GCCC for 16 years.

"Conceição Adamo, as a PGR member, has extensive experience, which raises our expectations that she will carry out the duties entrusted to her with responsibility and professionalism', said Buchili.

Adamo began her professional career in 2002 on the staff of the Maputo Provincial Prosecutor's Office, as a First Assistant Prosecutor. In 2009 she was appointed Chief Prosecutor of the 5th Criminal Section of the Maputo Provincial Court, and in 2014 she was appointed Chief Prosecutor of Inhambane province.

Buchili recalled that the Anti-Corruption Unit was created in 2002, as a specific body to prevent and combat this crime, and later, in 2004, the GCCC was created.

"The creation of this body represented a decisive step in the institutionalization of the fight against corruption, providing the PGR with the tools to tackle this threat in a structured and effective way', she declared.