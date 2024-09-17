Zimbabwe: Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road Opened to Traffic

16 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

THE Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road, which is part of the Mbudzi Interchange project, has been opened to traffic.

The road links with High Glen Road, which is the main connection to the south-western suburbs of Harare, home to at least a quarter of the capital's population.

It also serves the western parts of the main industrial area.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa, Zinara board chairperson Dr George Manyaya, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, and other senior Government officials were on the ground today to open the stretch that runs from Amalinda Drive into Glen Norah C.

The 3km stretch is set to ease congestion along the highway.

Tefoma Constructing conducted work on the stretch.

The Mbudzi Interchange is being built at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads.

The interchange is made up of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange, and two more on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

So far, 11 of the 15 bridges are complete.

Progress is also being made on the bridge along Amalinda Drive. The road has been closed to traffic until September 23.

On the Manyame River bridge on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, construction is underway.

Sound road infrastructure is one of the critical enablers for achieving targets set under the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

