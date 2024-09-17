South Africa: Stellenbosch Shuts Down Controversial Wilgenhof Residence - South African News Briefs - September 17, 2024

Stellenbosch Shuts Down Controversial Wilgenhof Residence

Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof men's hostel in its current form, with plans to replace it with "a reimagined and rejuvenated male residence," according to News24. The university said, "The new residence will build on the positive aspects of Wilgenhof while decisively distancing itself from the unacceptable and secretive practices of the past." The upgrade is scheduled for 2025 to align with the higher education department's standards for student housing at public universities. The residence is expected to reopen in 2026 as a male residence. One of the rooms, Hool 88, was where Wilgenhof's internal disciplinary committee, known as the Nagligte, conducted its disciplinary activity at night, while the other room, "Toe Argief", contained a trove of Nagligte costumes, shoes, and paraphernalia. In its report dated June 10, the panel recommended the permanent closure of Wilgenhof, saying that it is perceived by many, particularly among black staff and students, as a symbol of SU's troubled and racist history rather than as a representation of change and progress.

Babel and Ocean Basket Restaurants Found in Wage Violation

The joint inspection at Menlyn's upscale Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket uncovered over R1.3 million in unpaid wages owed to workers, according to IOL. The operation, conducted by the Hawks, Home Affairs, the Department of Labour, and Bargaining Council officials, revealed significant non-compliance by both establishments. Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket were found in violation of the National Minimum Wage Act. Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth said that Babel Restaurant owed R271,984 to cleaners and R295,547 to waitstaff in underpaid wages. Workers reportedly endured 12- to 15-hour shifts, violating the rest periods mandated by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. At Ocean Basket, the waitstaff were paid only through tips and commissions, without a basic salary, with R813,969 allegedly owed to the employees.

Retail Giant Pulls Hummus Products Off Shelves

Retail giant Checkers has issued a recall for its 125g and 300g Deli hummus, reports IOL. The company announced that routine quality testing revealed microbiological contamination in three batches of Deli-branded hummus this morning. As a precaution, the affected batches and related products are being recalled. Production at the supplier, which holds an FSSC 22 000 certification for food safety management, has been suspended. Customers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them but to return them to the nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.

