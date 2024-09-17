Zimbabwe's Bid for Third UN Security Council Seat Gets Continental Support

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Frederick Shava has said Zimbabwe's ambitious plans to vie for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat in 2027 now have support from both the African Union and regional body SADC.

According to Shava, all 16 SADC countries have promised to vote for Zimbabwe when they contest one of the two seats UNSC reserved for African countries in 2026.

Zimbabwe's candidature was initially seconded at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the AU.

Africa has two non-permanent seats on the UNSC, with growing calls for them to become permanent with all privileges plus five other non-permanent ones.

Speaking to journalists after delivering his keynote address at the 'delayed' American Independence Day celebrations, Shava said they were confident of their chances.

If Zimbabwe wins, it will be on the supreme peace maintenance board of the UN between 2027 and 2028.

"We are campaigning for Zimbabwe to be a member of the UN Security Council come 2027-2028 and we have done all the preparatory initial campaigns in SADC," said Shava.

"SADC has already supported us and come the day of voting all 16 countries will vote for SADC.

"We have already taken it to the AU and the AU has accepted Zimbabwe's position.

"Come that day the 54 member countries of the AU will be supporting and voting for Zimbabwe."

Somalia is expected to take over Africa's second seat on January 1, 2025.

If Zimbabwe does get regional and continental support as Shava said, it would mark the third time the country has sat on the UNSC after its 1983-1984 and 1991-1992 stints.

The election of a regional member of the UNSC is usually a foregone decision as candidates are agreed upon at bloc level.