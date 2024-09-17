Uganda: Police Urge Banks to Adopt Digital Wallets to Solve Long Queues As New Term Opens

As thousands of learners across Uganda head back to school for their third term, Police have issued a strong call to banks to adopt digital wallets and online banking to reduce long queues, crowding, and fraud targeting parents and students.

Rusoke Kituuma, the Police spokesperson, emphasized that with the influx of parents making school fee payments, criminals are taking advantage of the situation.

"We appeal to banks to promote alternative payment methods such as digital wallets and online banking to reduce incidents of on-counter cash transactions, this will help in mitigating associated risks but also reduce the inconveniences arising from crowding at banks," Kituuma noted.

Kituuma added that parents and students lining up at banks risk exposure to counterfeit currency, pickpockets, and even robbery.

"Digital transactions can eliminate these threats and make payments faster and safer. The third term typically marks a peak period for bank transactions, as schools enforce payment deadlines. Police reports indicate that robbers and fraudsters exploit these busy periods, often targeting unsuspecting school goers and parents," he said.

Kituuma urged financial institutions to bolster their online banking platforms and encourage the use of digital wallets.

"It is in the banks' interest to protect their clients and promote a safer banking environment. By moving more transactions online, they can ease congestion and reduce the risk of crime," he added.

For parents, the convenience of paying school fees digitally could be a game-changer, avoiding long queues and safeguarding their hard-earned money from fraudsters.

Banks are now under pressure to improve awareness of digital banking tools, offering seamless solutions in the face of growing security threats.

The police warned that vigilance is key.

They say that with a shift toward technology-driven payments, both parents and students could breathe easier, knowing they are avoiding the dangers that lurk in crowded bank halls.