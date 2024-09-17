Tanzania: Samia Hassan to Grace 60th Police Force Anniversary

THE President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Anniversary of the Tanzania Police Force, which will take place today at the Tanzania Police School in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

Speaking on Monday in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, the Police Force Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) David Misime, said the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania Police Force will be observed with various activities being held in different regions and units of the Force across the country.

DCP Misime added that these activities include free health check-ups for citizens at the Force's Main Hospital located on Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam, as well as at all Police Force clinics in various regions.

In addition, he noted that other activities conducted during the celebrations include the Police Force collaborating with the community in sports and providing education on reporting criminals and criminal activities in various regions of the country.

He also disclosed that the Annual General Meeting of Senior Police Officers had taken place, concluding on 15th September 2024.

DCP Misime emphasised that the celebrations will include awards and honours for police officers who have served the Force before and after independence.