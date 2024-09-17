Tanzania: Govt Stresses Timely Repair of Roads Damaged By Rains

DEPUTY Minister for Works, Engineer Godfrey Kasekenya (pictured), has emphasised the importance of ensuring that the re-construction of roads damaged by previous El-Nino rains reflect value for money and are completed on time.

Eng Kasekenya argued that timely completion of such projects would make members of the public get benefits of the projects in time.

Engineer Kasekenya made statement during his recent tour in Lindi, Mtwara and Coast Regions to inspect the progress of road and bridge construction, especially those affected by the El-Nino rains and Cyclone Hidaya.

He said the government has allocated over 830bn/- to rebuild and upgrade roads and bridges affected by the El-Nino rains and Cyclone Hidaya nationwide.

Kasekenya made these remarks recently, during an inspection of the Nyamwage - Utete (33.7 km) road, which is being constructed at the asphalt level by the contractor M/s China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG).

ALSO READ: Govt commits to improve rural roads in Lindi

"I assure you that the President has allocated these funds, our job at the Works Ministry and the TANROADS is to ensure competent contractors are engaged in building this infrastructure affected by the rains," Eng Kasekenya pointed out.

He further stressed the need for precision and speed in the construction of the Mbambe Bridge, which is 81 metres long and connects the towns of Ikwiriri and Mkongo, as well as the Nyamwage - Utete (33.7 km) road to ensure immediate completion to enhance transportation and logistics in Rufiji District.

Additionally, Eng Kasekenya assured the residents of Kilwa in Lindi Region that the Tingi-Kipatimu road will be constructed at the asphalt level and paved in phases, while the construction of bridges on this road expected to begin in early October 2024.

On his part, the TANROADS Manager for Coast Region, Engineer Baraka Mwambage, said that the construction of that road includes a total of 109 culverts, two of which are completed.