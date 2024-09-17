Ethiopia: Deadly Attack in Oromia's East Wollega Zone Claims Lives of Local Administrator, Party Official

Addis Abeba — A deadly attack in the Kiramu district of East Wollega Zone, Oromia region, on 14 September, 2024, claimed the lives of two individuals--a local administrator and a party official.

The assault, which residents attribute to the "Fano militia," also left another local administrator injured.

According to local resident Girma Tefera, the attack occurred in Merga Jirenya Kebele, Kiramu district, in an area known as Kuti.

Girma, a relative of the victims, identified the deceased as Alamiro Reta, the head of the Sire Doro administration, and Akile Fikadu, the leader of the Prosperity Party in the town of Sire Doro.

Girma reported that Akile Fikadu sustained critical injuries during the attack and was receiving medical treatment until his death on 15 September, 2024.

He further revealed that Alamiro Reta succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident, while Merga Alemu, the administrator of Merga Jirenya Kebele, who was also injured, is currently being treated at Kiramu Hospital.

Another resident of Merga Jirenya Kebele, who requested anonymity for security reasons, informed Addis Standard that the attack occurred while the victims were traveling by motorcycle from Kiramu district to Sire Doro town for their work duties.

Residents of Kiramu district have recently been targeted by armed groups.

In late August 2024, Addis Standard reported that an attack in Kiramu district resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left one person injured.

Girma informed Addis Standard that one of the victims of this earlier attack, Belachew Danyo, aged 40 and the father of seven, was a close relative of Alamiro Reta, the head of Sire Doro administration, who was killed in the most recent attack on 14 September.

In another series of attacks that took place in Kiramu district on 5 and 15 June, 2024, more than eleven people were killed.

Efforts by Addis Standard to contact Commander Zelalem Nemomsa, the head of East Wollega Zone police, have been unsuccessful.