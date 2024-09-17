Zimbabwe: Premier Soccer League Bounces Back On Supersport

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has entered into a partnership with a South African production company which will see local football content broadcast on pay television platform Supersport.

PSL and MediaMora signed a three-year agreement in Harare, on Monday in a deal that will witness local football content being distributed on Supersport.

Without disclosing the monetary value of the deal, PSL chairman Farai Jere said the partnership will provide local football with the opportunity to reach a continental audience.

"We believe this is the beginning. With increased visibility and a large audience, we anticipate new opportunities for sponsorship, investment and collaboration all of which will contribute to the growth and development of the sport we dearly love," said Jere.

Under the agreement, a South African company will produce a television programme that will be aired on a yet-to-be-selected Supersport channel.

Since cutting ties with Supersport in 2017, local football has faced challenges in gaining international exposure.

However, the agreement is silent on the financial benefits of local clubs, which currently do not receive revenue from broadcasting rights.

MediaMora managing director Julian Dube said the deal will have far-reaching benefits to the clubs.

"We will use this show to sell Zimbabwe as a country through what we call sports tourism. What this means is that PSL is the country Zimbabwe. The corporates that are in partnership with PSL get the opportunity to market their products as much as possible.

"The proceeds go to PSL. This is a PSL show. This bold step taken by the PSL is not only to benefit the league but it will also benefit the clubs," said Dube.