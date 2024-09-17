Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest Issued for Late Former President Mugabe's Son

Late former President Robert Mugabe's youngest son Bellarmine Chatunga has been slapped with an arrest warrant for defaulting court.

Chatunga was expected to appear before a Beitbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday for his routine remand following his arrest two weeks ago for disorderly conduct.

He is also facing another charge of possession of prohibited knives.

It is alleged on August 31, Chatunga's vehicle which was being driven by a South African national was stopped at Bubi Security Roadblock in Beitbridge.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that the driver was asked to produce his passport and vehicle registration documents.

"Before the driver could comply, the accused person handed his passport to the Police Officer.

"The Police Officer ordered the driver to park the vehicle on the side of the road," prosecutors said.

He allegedly complained after the police officer requested that the driver park the motor vehicle further off the road.

He allegedly disembarked from the vehicle and charged towards the Police Officer shouting, "What are you doing, you are delaying me for the fourth time. I am rushing to a wedding in Harare check my passport, don't you know who I am."

During the scuffle, a small brown knife allegedly fell from his black hooded fleece jacket.

The police recovered the knife leading to Mugabe's arrest.