Zimbabwe: Trio in Court for Trying to Steal U.S.$190k From Security Company

17 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three men are in soup after they allegedly tried to gain control of a bank account belonging to security company Real Star.

The three are Gladstone Mthulisi, 39, Dalumuzi Moyo, 47 and Manase Manjovha aged 40, all from Bulawayo.

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Patricia Kamwanda charged with attempted fraud and hacking.

They were remanded in custody to this Tuesday for bail hearing.

Representing the State, Zebediah Bofu alleged that the accounting was holding US$190 000.

The State alleges that the trio hacked into Real Star's mobile banking credentials on September 2 and attempted to replace the sim card linked to Ecocash at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

The court heard that the accused persons approached an Econet agent, Taurai Mushamba, on September 12, requesting to replace the complainant's Econet line.

However, Mushamba became suspicious and alerted the complainant and the police, leading to the arrest of the three accused persons in Norton.

The alleged identity card used in the attempted fraud was recovered from the Econet agent.

It is further alleged that the trio intended to transfer money from the complainant's Nedbank account.

