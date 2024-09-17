Uganda: Three Children Drown in Abandoned Clay Pond in Masaka

Misansala Village in Buwunga Subcounty in Masaka district is mourning the loss of three young children who tragically drowned in an abandoned clay pond left open after soil excavation for brickmaking.

The victims, identified as Byron Kigula (5), Ronald Kateregga (4), and Tonny Blair Sendi (3), were playing near the pond when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the youngest child, Sendi, fell into the water, prompting the older boys to attempt a rescue.

Tragically, all three drowned. The heartbroken families, friends, and neighbors have been left devastated by the incident.

Christine Nalunga , mother of Kigula and Sendi shared her anguish over the loss of her children.

"We were always careful, but the children were adventurous. When one fell in, the others tried to save him. By the time we realised what had happened, they were all gone," she tearfully recalled.

The father of Ronald Kateregga, another victim, expressed his shock, explaining that his son had never ventured far from their home before.

The community is now demanding accountability, accusing local brickmakers of negligence for leaving the clay pits uncovered, creating a hazard that cost the children their lives.

"We're asking why no one has been held responsible. These brickmakers dig these pits and leave them open without any care for the dangers they pose," said one distressed villager.

Residents are urging local authorities to take swift action and hold those responsible for the unsafe excavation accountable.

Calls for stricter regulations on brickmaking and better management of excavation sites have intensified, as villagers fear more lives could be at risk if no measures are taken.

The three children, who were learners at Little Angels Junior School in Karinga, have left a profound impact on their teachers and classmates.

Annet Namata , one of their teachers, shared the school's sorrow.

"They were bright and promising children, and we are deeply saddened by this loss."

The Masaka Subregion police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, has urged parents to remain vigilant in safeguarding their children, warning that tragic incidents like this could be prevented with greater care.

"We ask parents to be more watchful and ensure their children are kept away from such dangers," he advised.