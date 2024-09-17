Uganda: Fire Guts Entebbe Municipal Headquarters

17 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police in Kampala have started investigating circumstances under which fire gutted Entebbe Municipal headquarters in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire,the fire started at around 5am at a metallic kiosk at the municipal headquarters that was being used a kitchen.

"Thanks to the prompt response of the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue team, the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby structures. Despite this, significant property loss, including cooking equipment and food supplies, was recorded," Owoyesigyire said.

He said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

In a sperate incident, the police have put out a fire that had gutted the boys' dormitory at Kakunuglu Memorial School in Kibuli.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the fire started at around mid day on Monday in the dormitory which houses 52 students.

"The Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services team swiftly responded, preventing further escalation of the fire. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded. However, one student sustained minor injuries and has since received medical attention," Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"The Uganda Police Force commends the swift action of the fire prevention and rescue services team in both incidents, which ensured minimal damage and loss of life. We urge the public to continue exercising caution and to report any fire hazards immediately to the authorities. "

