Morocco: Three Daesh Supporters Arrested On Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Projects (Bcij)

Rabat — The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), under of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), arrested Tuesday, on the basis of information provided by the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), three supporters of the terrorist organization "Daesh" for their alleged involvement in the preparation of several terrorist projects aimed at seriously undermining personal security and public order, as part of ongoing efforts to counter terrorist threats.

Elements of the DGST's Special Forces initiated intervention and arrest procedures in separate operations targeting suspects aged between 18 and 39 in the cities of Fez and Fnideq, as well as in the rural commune of Ouled Ghanem (El Jadida province), according to a BCIJ statement.

Searches carried out at the homes of the suspects led to the seizure of electronic media, which will be subjected to the necessary digital expertise, as well as knifes, a "Daesh" emblem drawn on a piece of wood, and manuscripts of an extremist nature.

According to preliminary investigation data, the suspects, who pledged allegiance to the so-called "khalifa" of the "Daesh" organization, were effectively involved in the preparation of their terrorist projects by acquiring expertise in the manufacture of explosive devices, with a view to executing their subversive plans targeting several vital services in the Kingdom as part of "individual terrorism" operations, the statement pointed out.

The suspects were taken into custody to complete the investigation being carried out by the BCIJ under the supervision of the prosecutor's office in charge of terrorism cases, with a view to elucidating all their terrorist plans and projects, and identifying any ramifications with terrorist organizations abroad.