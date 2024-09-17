South Africa: Minister Congratulates 33 Field Ranger Graduates

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the 33 newly-graduated field rangers of the Kruger National Park (KNP).

The graduates completed a rigorous training regimen and were inaugurated as field rangers at a ceremony in Skukuza, earlier this month.

The Minister commended the dedication and resilience of the new recruits.

"I am proud of the commitment and determination each of these individuals has shown throughout their intense six-week training programme. These new field rangers will provide critical support to our conservation efforts, safeguarding one of South Africa's most treasured natural heritages and playing a vital role in preserving our biodiversity for future generations," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The rigorous pre-selection and selection process, which took place in July 2024, demanded both physical endurance and mental fortitude from the trainees.

The graduates will now join the ranger corps across various sections of the KNP, contributing to law enforcement and biodiversity conservation efforts in the park.

"Our field rangers are at the frontline of the fight against poaching and environmental crime. Their work ensures the integrity of our protected areas, and I trust that their contributions will strengthen our collective efforts to protect South Africa's wildlife," George said.

The Minister also extended his gratitude to South African National Parks (SANParks) for their continued leadership in conservation and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards in ranger training.