South Africa: Concern Raised Over 'Risk of the Threat of Use of Nuclear Weapons'

Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has raised concern about the "rising threat" to global peace and the risk of the threat of nuclear weapons use amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

The Minister raised this while delivering South Africa's national statement at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference in Austria.

"South Africa is deeply concerned about the rising threat to international peace and security given the current intensifying geopolitical tensions among nuclear powers. Similarly, the risk of the threat of use of nuclear weapons is gaining traction, which is a serious concern.

"We remain gravely concerned about the persisting conflicts in Ukraine-Russia, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan and the devastating humanitarian effects these have on civilians, especially women and children," he said.

The Minister added that South Africa remains steadfast in its "support for advancing nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and upholding the inalienable and unconditional right of States to pursue peaceful nuclear energy development".

"We remain steadfast in our conviction that nuclear weapons do not guarantee security, but rather detracts from it. Simultaneously, we underscore the central role of the IAEA in strengthening and coordinating the respective nuclear security and safety frameworks globally.

"Therefore, it remains pivotal that the work of this body is not politicised and that we do not detract from the important and competent technical responsibilities that this Agency is seized with.

"I reiterate South Africa's unwavering and continued support for the Agency's fundamental role in ensuring that nuclear science and technology is used for peaceful purposes, and towards the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union's Agenda 2063," Ramokgopa concluded.