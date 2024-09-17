South Africa: Rising Deaths Due to Non-Communicable Diseases a Concern

The rapid increase in diabetes, particularly affecting women, is a cause for concern, says Deputy Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

"When looking at gender-specific causes of death, diabetes mellitus is the leading underlying cause of female deaths at 8.2% which increased from 7.7% in 2018. The rate at which diabetes is growing in our country is concerning," he said on Monday.

Phaahla was speaking during a roundtable discussion on the Healthy Life Trajectories Initiative (HeLTI), a collaboration between national research funding agencies in Canada, China, India, South Africa and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He took the time to outline government's plans to address the burden of the emerging non-communicable diseases (NCDs) pandemic, otherwise known as lifestyle diseases.

Diabetes was the second leading underlying cause of death in 2020, accounting for 6.6% of all deaths. COVID-19, first detected that year, became the leading cause of death.

"Non-communicable diseases not only reduce life expectancy but also have a profound economic impact, straining both individuals and our healthcare system.

"We must recognise the gravity of this burden which is deeply interconnected with factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, alcohol abuse, smoking and social and commercial determinants of health," he told delegates.

The Deputy Minister told the attendees that the department's primary focus is prevention and it has implemented campaigns aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles.

In addition, he said early detection of NCDs is key to effective management.

The department has rolled out community-based screening campaigns through community health workers (CHWs) and traditional health practitioners (THPs) targeting the early detection of hypertension and diabetes.

"Our focus is not limited to the detection of diseases but also includes education on risk factors and lifestyle modifications that can prevent the progression of these conditions."

According to the Deputy Minister, the department recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with parkrun South Africa to encourage communities to walk, jog or run on weekends.

However, at the heart of the NCDs response is strengthening the country's primary healthcare (PHC) services.

"PHC facilities across the country are being equipped to manage and monitor patients with chronic conditions effectively. The department is working to ensure that treatment for NCDs is both accessible and affordable."

He mentioned regulatory interventions such as the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, implemented to reduce premature death from NCDs.

There are also regulations relating to trans-fats in foodstuffs which prohibit the sale, manufacture and importation of oils and fats, including continuous phase emulsions, either alone or as part of processed foods.

There are regulations concerning food for infants and young children, as well as the reduction of sodium in certain food items to help lower salt intake to less than 5g per day.

"Excessive salt intake is associated with hypertension which is the second leading cause of death in South Africa and hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases."

Phaahla believes the battle against lifestyle diseases is far from over. However, with the right interventions and a collective effort from all sectors of society, he is of the view that it can reduce the burden in the country.

"The findings of Statistics South Africa survey that deaths due to major non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory diseases in South Africa increased over 20 years, should be a concern for all of us."