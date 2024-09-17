Ethiopia: PM Abiy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Prof. Beyene Petros

17 September 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed condolences over the death of the renowned scholar and politician, Professor Beyene Petros.

Professor Beyene was a prominent politician, educator, and researcher at Addis Ababa University where he has trained and advised dozens of graduate and doctoral students, it was learned.

Prior to his appointment as the 5th Director General of Policy Studies Institute (PSI) on 6th January 2022 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, he served in various public institutions, academic societies, and national and international professional associations.

Premier Abiy wrote on his social media channels that Professor Beyene Petros embodied the spirit of peaceful political struggle, playing a pivotal role in fostering a culture of non-violence and constructive political dialogue in Ethiopia.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing after a prolonged period of medical care. May his legacy endure, and may he rest in eternal peace," the Prime Minister said.

