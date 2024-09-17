Sudan, Qatar Discuss Establishing an Air Navigation Center in Portsudan

Port Sudan — The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Hussein Nayil Ahmed, discussed, during his meeting on Monday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sada, within the framework of the Civil Aviation Authority's efforts to promote the opening of airspace, issues of joint cooperation in the field of civil aviation, where the firm position of the State of Qatar in supporting Sudan to rebuild what was destroyed by the war was strengthened.

The two sides deliberated, in a genuine brotherly atmosphere, on establishing an air navigation center in Portsudan according to the latest international specifications, in addition to supporting capacity building for the employees of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The meeting also touched on supporting efforts to increase the landing strip at Portsudan International Airport by 500 meters and completing the extension of aircraft parking areas. The meeting addressed Sudan's need to establish global centers for aircraft maintenance that would make Portsudan Airport a center for aircraft maintenance in the region.

Hussein Nayil pointed out the necessity of operating the air route linking the Gulf to South America, which Qatar Airways is one of its prominent users. The two sides agreed on the necessity of signing a memorandum of understanding between the civil aviation authorities of the two brotherly countries, which His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar promised to work hard to implement.

Hussein Nayil and the accompanying delegation expressed their sincere thanks for the warm reception and praise for the State of Qatar in supporting the Sudanese people in all fields through the distinguished and great efforts of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Sudan, headed by His Excellency Ambassador Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sada.