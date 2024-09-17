South Africa: Members of South African Parliament Sworn in As Pan-African Parliament Members

17 September 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament, Monday, 16 September 2024 - Members of Parliament, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Mr Mdumiseni Ntuli, Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and Mr Vuyani Pambo were today sworn in as members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

The four members were appointed by both Houses of Parliament to serve as members of the continental legislative body. They were sworn in this morning during the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament Committees and other PAP organs currently underway in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The PAP is a legislative organ of the African Union (AU) as set out by the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community (Abuja Treaty). It provides a platform for people from all African states to be involved in discussions and decision-making on the problems and challenges facing the continent, including matters pertaining to respect for human rights, the consolidation of democratic institutions and the culture of democracy, as well as the promotion of good governance and the rule of law.

The PAP also promotes, among other things, the coordination and harmonisation of policies, measures, programmes, and activities of the Regional Economic Communities and the parliamentary fora on the continent.

During today's plenary session, the Members received presentations on various topics affecting the continent's development, such as peace and security, climate change, and the poor implementation of Agenda 2063.

