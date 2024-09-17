South Africa: Fourteen in Hot Water Over Irregular Issuing of Driver's Licenses

Fourteen traffic officials, including traffic officers and a driving school operator, have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the irregular issuing of driver's licenses and solicitation gratification.

"The investigations started in 2021 where it is alleged that driving school owners in Sabie colluded with departmental officials in issuing learners' licenses and drivers' licenses to applicants without following normal processes of conducting routine tests and assisting applicants to write learners licenses," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

Drivers' licenses were allegedly issued to applicants without being tested after paying exorbitant amount of cash.

The suspects aged between 34 and 59 years were arrested in a joint operation by the Road Traffic Management's Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and Police Crime Intelligence in Mpumalanga.

"A male and female examiner of licences, together with a driving school operator, were arrested at [the] Sabie driving licence testing centre (DLTC) while four examiners of driving licences were nabbed at Lydenberg DLTC, including two examiners in Graskop DLTC.

"The arrests followed extensive investigations involving the RTMC Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks, and Crime Intelligence. The suspects are expected to face charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the National Road Traffic Act," the RTMC said.

Meanwhile, four traffic officers in Verena were also arrested for soliciting bribes from motorists who broke the rules of the road, in excessive speed and other related road traffic offences.

They were arrested as part of Operation "Kwanele" in Mpumalanga to clean up fraud and corruption at the DLTCs.

"Members of the public who obtain licences through corrupt means pose a danger to other motorists. Members of the public are encouraged to desist from these corrupt activities. Law enforcement officials will not rest until corrupt elements are eroded from the system," said the RTMC.