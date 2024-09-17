Sudan: Jabir Directs Efforts Intensification On Rehabilitating Gadaref-Hawata Road

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, gave directives to the companies operating on the Gadaref-Hawata road to intensify efforts in order to complete the road as soon as possible.

This came during a meeting, in his office on Monday, with the Wali (governor) of Gadaref State, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, where His Excellency was reassured about the overall situation in Gadaref State and the efforts to make the agricultural season a success and the early preparations for the sesame and peanut harvest season, which promises high productivity expected to cover the local market and support the country's exports.

For his part, the wali of Gadaref State announced the success of the current season after the completion of planting all targeted areas, which exceeded the allocated area by about two million acres, indicating that nine million acres were planted in areas north of the grazing line, with the current season free of agricultural pests, which enables Gadaref State to cover the losses of other states. BH/BH