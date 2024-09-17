Uganda: Criticism Mounts Against Mbale City Town Clerk Over Remote Administration

Vendors claim that Town Clerk Ambrose Ocheng has failed to visit the central market, a key revenue source for the city, and instead relies on second-hand reports from council appointees.

Mbale City Town Clerk Ambrose Ocheng is facing growing criticism from vendors and residents who accuse him of neglecting the city's central market and enabling corruption within the council.

Vendors claim that Ocheng has failed to visit the central market, a key revenue source for the city, and instead relies on second-hand reports from council appointees.

This, they argue, has contributed to widespread accountability and service delivery issues.

Mr Yusuf Nsubuga, general secretary of the market vendors, revealed that the market has been without water for over a year due to unpaid arrears amounting to Shs30 million.

The market also faces power arrears of 60 million shillings, leaving it in a dire state, despite vendors consistently paying their dues.

Nsubuga also raised concerns over corrupt practices by certain council officials who have been issuing fake receipts to vendors.

These forged receipts allegedly divert funds meant for utilities and essential services.

Vendors accuse the council of failing to hold those responsible accountable, claiming that inaction has allowed corruption to thrive.

The market's condition worsened to the point where the Commissioner for Local Government, JJ Ettedu, intervened.

More than 500 vendor lockups were reinstated, and 140 million shillings in market rental fees were recovered within a week.

During a heated meeting between city officials and vendors, frustrations erupted.

Mr Muhamad Wataba, a vocal vendor representative, confronted Ocheng, questioning why he had never set foot in the market despite the ongoing issues.

Wataba argued that Ocheng's detachment from the situation was worsening problems for vendors, many of whom depend on the market for their livelihoods.

The criticism of Ocheng extends beyond the market. Critics allege that his movements are limited to his office, residence, and trips to his hometown and Kampala, where he reportedly spends a significant amount of time.

Nasimolo, an entrepreneur and former Mbale Municipal Council employee, criticized the leadership's approach, stating, "He is an advisor of the council without moving around; he cannot effectively supervise when he is seated in the office."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nasimolo's comments suggest that active engagement and on-the-ground supervision are crucial for effective leadership, drawing comparisons to previous city leadership.

Further accusations claim that Ocheng plays a key role in protecting corrupt council employees. Sources allege that he allows his subordinates to engage in corrupt practices and, when exposed, transfers them to other departments instead of holding them accountable.

Critics argue that this strategy allows Ocheng to maintain a facade of integrity while shielding corrupt staff, undermining efforts to improve transparency and accountability in the city's administration.

These claims have fueled growing discontent among residents and market vendors, who are demanding greater accountability and more direct involvement from city officials, including monitoring road rehabilitation projects.

Critics assert that Ocheng's reliance on reports, which often fail to reflect the true state of affairs on the ground, has contributed to the corruption and inefficiencies plaguing the city's administration.

In response, the town clerk pledged to engage more with the vendors and visit the market to enforce the new market law. However, whether this will quell the mounting criticism remains to be seen.