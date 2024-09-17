Uganda: Museveni Can't Dictate Election Democracy-Muwada

Opposition politician and shadow minister for foreign affairs, Nkunyingi Muwada, has strongly criticized President Yoweri Museveni, asserting that the president has no authority to dictate the terms of discussions on Uganda's electoral democracy and election processes.

Nkunyingi condemned Museveni's attempts to frame the national debate on elections.

"Mr. Museveni can't give us the guidelines on how to discuss electoral democracy and the election process," Nkunyingi stated.

His remarks come in response to Museveni's repeated calls for discussions around Uganda's elections to be conducted on terms he has laid out, which many opposition figures and civil society groups view as an attempt to control the narrative around democracy in the country.

Nkunyingi, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and close ally of party president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), argued that Museveni's long-standing grip on power disqualifies him from being a credible voice on electoral reforms.

He claimed that Museveni's regime, which has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, has consistently undermined free and fair elections through manipulation, intimidation, and state-sponsored violence.

"How can someone who has spent decades rigging elections, oppressing opposition, and ignoring the will of the people, dictate how we discuss democracy?" Nkunyingi added.

His criticism highlights the growing frustrations among opposition leaders who have long accused Museveni of clinging to power through undemocratic means. Nkunyingi's statement is part of broader calls by opposition figures for meaningful electoral reforms, including independent oversight, the end of state interference in elections, and accountability for election-related violence.

As Uganda approaches future elections, the demand for a genuine dialogue on electoral democracy continues to mount, with opposition leaders like Nkunyingi insisting that these discussions cannot be led by those responsible for the current democratic backsliding.