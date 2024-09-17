Uganda: Mpox Case Confirmed in Nakaseke

Residents of Nakaseke district have been put on high alert after a confirmed case of Mpox reported in the area.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Simon Aliga, has cautioned residents to remain vigilant, maintain strict hygiene practices, and avoid unnecessary physical contact to prevent further contamination and spread of the disease.

This advisory follows the confirmation of Mpox in a 24-year-old male, a resident of Makayi village in Semuto Sub-county.

The patient was identified during a medical camp that was part of the pre-event activities leading up to the grand celebrations of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's 80th birthday.

Further more the medical camp, which attracted hundreds of locals seeking medical attention, uncovered the Mpox case during routine screenings.

According to Dr. Aliga, the patient was immediately isolated at the Nakaseke Hospital Isolation Unit following the positive diagnosis.

Medical samples were collected and sent to Central Public Health Laboratories/National Health Laboratory Diagnostic Services where they were tested and confirmed as Mpox, the patient has since been transferred to Entebbe Isolation Unit for further treatment and care.

Dr. Aliga emphasized the need for the public to be cautious and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to prevent an outbreak of the virus in Nakaseke and neighboring areas.

"The public should avoid unnecessary movements and physical contact, especially with those showing symptoms such as skin rashes, fever, or swollen lymph nodes, personal hygiene should be prioritized, including regular handwashing with soap and water," Dr. Aliga said.

He also assured residents that a team from the Ministry of Health has been deployed in the district to conduct active research, contact tracing, and screening of individuals who may have come into contact with the infected patient.

"The team from Ministry of Health is working closely with local health officials to monitor the situation and prevent further infections." Dr. Aliga stated.

The DHO urged residents to report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility for immediate medical attention and isolation if necessary.

He reiterated the importance of prompt reporting, saying that early detection and isolation are critical to containing the disease.

"Do not take any chances. If you or anyone in your household is showing signs of Mpox, seek medical help immediately. Early intervention is key in managing and preventing the spread of the disease," Dr. Aliga stated.

The District Health Officer also confirmed that the situation is under control, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. It can also spread through close human-to-human contact, contaminated surfaces, or respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash that forms blisters