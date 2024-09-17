South Africa: Pensioners Allowed Back On Community Works Programme

Department of Co-operative Governance reverses decision to end contracts of about 35,000 employees who also get old age grants

The Department of Co-operative Governance has gone back on a decision to end the contracts of about 35,000 Community Works Programme employees who are also getting old age grants.

Last month, the department announced that CWP workers who also receive old age grants would no longer be part of the programme, so that resources could be redirected to those who rely only on the CWP programme for a living. This followed an assessment conducted with the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) which found that 35,000 workers were getting the grant and the stipend.

The workers clean government buildings and do other work, including refuse removal. They earn stipends ranging from R960 to R2,700.

"We are happy to be back at work," said pensioner Sipho Festile from KwaNobuhle in Kariega, Eastern Cape. He has been part of the programme since 2014.

"This was not well thought out by the government," he said.

In a circular dated 13 September, the department said that following "extensive engagements" it had decided to "withhold the exiting of Community Works Programme (CWP) participants who are also beneficiaries of government 's old age pension until further notice".

The department said this decision would allow it to engage with the CWP workers, in collaboration with the provinces, SASSA and other partners, to find ways to support them through the creation of cooperatives or small businesses.