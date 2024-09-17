Kenya: Road Accidents Claim 3,369 Lives in First 9 Months of 2024

17 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — 3,369 people lost their lives in road accidents between January and September 16 this year, new data released by the National Police Service (NPS) has shown.

Of the total fatalities, 1,281 were pedestrians, followed by 825 motorcyclists, 654 passengers, and 281 drivers.

The data also reveals that a total of 16,979 people was affected by road accidents in the first nine months of 2024.

The figures mark a slight increase in road fatalities compared to the same period last year when 3,151 people died in traffic accidents.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli expressed concern over the rising number of accidents and urged the public to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

"We have seen an increase in road traffic accidents across the country, which is why we convened this consultative meeting with all Regional Traffic Enforcement Officers to address the issue of road carnage and corruption within the Traffic Unit," Masengeli said.

He appealed to the public to prioritize road safety and ensure compliance with all traffic rules to curb the escalating fatalities.

